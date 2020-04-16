The Movies You Love Are Streaming Every Week With Refinery29

Like most things in the world right now, movie nights have changed. Theaters are closed, and film lovers are being left to their own devices. For many, that means depending on the suggestions of streaming services, or patiently waiting for new on-demand movies.
But what if you're not in the mood to make a decision? With so beloved favorites or classics to revisit, the selection can get overwhelming. It has been a long week of awkwardly working from your bedroom, or dimly-lit home office, or, most likely your uncomfortable kitchen table. You've made it to Thursday and all you want is a glass of wine, some buttery popcorn, and the luxury of not having to make a decision on what to watch.
So let us read your mind. Join R29 Movie Club each Thursday at 5 p.m. to watch — for the first or tenth time — some of the most formative movies out there, from The Bling Ring to First Wives Club. While you're streaming the movie at home, we'll be hosting discussions and spitting out facts and unknown details about the movie over on Binge Club and on Refinery29's Twitter.
Check out our calendar, updated weekly, of what we're watching. See you online!