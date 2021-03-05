Prime Video's Coming 2 America opens with a wide camera shot of the kingdom of Zamunda. As the Joffers’ palace becomes clearer, so does the sound of music — a mere taste of the sprawling soundtrack Coming 2 America has to offer. The sequel, released over thirty years after the original film, is about a joyous homecoming to Zamunda and it's got the music to match.
The soundtrack for Coming 2 America is mainly composed of Black artists performing a mixture of R&B tracks, hip hop tunes, and music featuring African beats. You will recognize classic tunes like Jackie Wilson’s heartfelt “To Be Loved” or Prince and The New Power Generation’s song “Gett Off.” There are also original songs made specifically for Coming 2 America by musicians like John Legend and Megan Thee Stallion.
Then there the unforgettable — and Zamunda-specific — covers. En Vogue and Salt-N-Pepa perform their '90s hit “Whatta Man” but with new lyrics; “Whatta King” is performed to address King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones). Gladys Knight also tweaks her iconic track “Midnight Train to Georgia,” instead singing “Midnight Train to Zamunda” to the palace audience.
And there could not be a Coming To America sequel without an appearance by Eddie Murphy’s character Randy Watson, also known as Sexual Chocolate; his special performance of “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge is a treat.
But without further ago, these are all the songs you heard on the Coming 2 America soundtrack.