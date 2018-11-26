These Erotic Thrillers Will Do Things To You

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)



There are a lot of reasons to watch Eyes Wide Shut, not limited to the fact that, lest you forget, its stars, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, were married at the time. But Eyes Wide Shut is better than its tabloid legacy. In this Stanley Kubrick film, Dr. Bill Harford (Tom Cruise) learns that his wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman), fantasized about another man, and becomes determined to track the man down. The film follows his adventure over the course of an evening, as his hunt for the man leads him into a massive orgy in a secret society in a Greenwich Village brownstone. If only all secret societies could be this sexy.