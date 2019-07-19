Disney's reboot of The Lion King is making waves not just for its photo-realistic computer animation that makes it look like all the animals are actually real, but because of its stellar voice cast as well. The 2019 Lion King characters are voiced by some of the biggest names in music and entertainment including Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and oh yes, Beyoncé. It may be called The Lion King, but Queen Bey is the real draw, between her voicing Nala, debuting a new song, and dropping a Lion King-themed music video. Basically, to call it "star-studded" is truly underselling this cast.
Having an A-list cast is actually not a far departure from the original 1994 version, which also boasted high profile voice actors like Rowan Atkinson (Zazu), Matthew Broderick (Simba), Whoopi Goldberg (Shenzi the hyena), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Nathan Lane (Timon), Cheech Marin (Banzai the hyena), to name a few.
One of the original voice actors was actually cast in his same role again for the reboot, but the rest of the roles have fresh voices attached. And even though you can't see those faces in the movie, you'll probably recognize some of them by their voices alone — especially when they start to sing.