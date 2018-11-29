Jasmine Guillory Is Here To Raise Your Expectations Of A Romantic Relationship

“A few years ago, during the Olympics, there were a bunch of public proposals. One was a woman who had just won a medal. Her boyfriend jumped out of the stands and proposed to her. I was like, let her have her moment. Let her have her medal and take her out to dinner tonight and then propose. Why are you jumping in the middle of her whole thing? Then, I wondered what happened if someone said no to one of these things. Because they always say yes! I wonder if they really want to say yes. It’s unclear. Some people do not look overjoyed in that moment. That’s how I got the idea for The Proposal.”