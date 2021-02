Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Officially Cut Ties With The Royal Family

While this was likely not an easy decision for Markle and Harry, it was one made with their futures in mind. When Markle was in the center of the British royal spotlight, she endured unrelenting harassment from the media and filed a handful of lawsuits just to attempt to get the world out of her and her husband's business. It's hard to imagine that the California-based couple won't still be subjected to public scrutiny — just take the frenzied reaction to the Instagram announcement that they are expecting a second child — but at least now, it will be on their own terms.