The Subtle Way Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Paid Tribute To Princess Diana In Their Pregnancy Announcement

Now that she and Harry are financially independent citizens removed from the responsibilities of royal life, Meghan’s second pregnancy will likely be far more private than her first; she’s actively been making moves to ensure the privacy of her family since leaving The Firm in the beginning of 2020 . But if the couple does decide to let the world in on this personal moment, it will be on their own terms, the way they’ve always wanted it to be. The next glimpse into their lives will come via an interview with media mogul and close friend Oprah Winfrey . The Sussexes will meet with Winfrey for a sit-down interview (their very first since getting engaged back in 2017) to discuss everything from their career aspirations to their changing family dynamic. The interview special will air on CBS on Sunday, March 7.