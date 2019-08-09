Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Shared A Sweet Tribute To Princess Diana

Twenty-two years ago this month, Prince Harry's mother, Diana Spencer, was killed in a car accident in France. While the royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, did not explicitly mention her death in their latest Instagram post, the post itself does honor the late Princess through one of her most memorable quotes.
"Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favourite quotes," the caption reads. "From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales."
The quote, which is commonly attributed to Lady Di but the exact origin of which is hard to pin down, is all about being kind.
"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you," it reads.
This quote is especially poignant for Markle, who has had to battle constant rumors and trolls since she joined the Royal Family last year. Her family back home frequently lashes out in tabloids, and across the pond there are rumors flying about royal infighting. And that doesn't even include the rude nickname she's reportedly been given by her staff. However, Markle and her husband choose to live with kindness. The arrival of baby Archie surely helps — do a quote from him next, please.
