In Her First Interview As A Royal, Meghan Markle Teases Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially at the "tease each other in public" part of the relationship, a threshold Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively crossed many moons ago. Markle and her new husband attended Hamilton on the West End in London Wednesday evening, where Markle joked that Harry was a huge fan of the show. They'd seen it earlier this year — this was the second time for Harry, and the third for Markle.
"Harry loved it, it was the first time he saw it, and now he can’t stop singing the songs!" Markle told one of the cast members, according to People. Harry did, in fact, perform a small portion of the song "You'll Be Back" for the audience at the performance, which was a benefit for Harry's charity Sentebale.
In the show, "You'll Be Back" is sung by King George III, played by Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff in the original Broadway cast, and a real-life ancestor of Harry's. According to Markle, though, Harry has been singing songs not just a song — this means he's singing "Guns and Ships" around Kensington Palace, right?
Watch the full video of Harry on stage with the Hamilton West End cast, below.
"You say..."— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018
Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz
