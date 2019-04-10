The royal baby could drop any minute like it's a surprise album from Beyoncé, so TLC aired a one-hour special titled Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story, exploring everything we know about Meghan Markle's pregnancy and what motherhood will be like for the actress-turned-duchess. For some reason, they decided to interview Samantha Markle.
Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha made a name for herself gossipping about the former Suits actress to anyone who will listen as soon as the royal wedding took the spotlight. Her main beef seems to be that Meghan abandoned her and her father, Thomas, as soon as she and Prince Harry decided to get hitched. Ahead of the royal baby, she gave her two cents (or, pence, because England) on how Meghan has been handling royal life so far and what we should expect her life to be like when she becomes Mama Markle. And like with most things involving Markle's half-sister, the speculation wasn't particularly kind.
Advertisement
First, Samantha addressed the persistent rumors of a feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton, saying she believes Meghan has a "jealous streak."
"She does like to be the center of attention," she said. "I feel like that's a part of what is happening now."
As for motherhood, Samantha says Meghan will likely get a nanny, and predicts that that could cause some tension.
"I'm pretty sure that her threshold for stress could be quite low in the beginning," she continued. "How many rooms in Frogmore? I can see them all being filled with nannies…Meghan is very strong-minded, and there will definitely be a butting of heads, but Meghan could learn and grow from that. So if the nanny is strong enough, then she won't be left in tears."
Ultimately, she did circle back to her usual diatribe against Meghan and the way she's treated her family, saying she "can't hurt people like this and then turn around and flip the script and play victim."
Moving forward, Samantha hopes that Meghan's children have "a bigger sense of their family" and "get to know [their] side of the Markles."
I'm sure that giving yet another television interview will convince her.
Advertisement