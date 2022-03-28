Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many spring 2022 products and trends to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart.” In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s wardrobe essentials.
As the temperatures turn warmer, so does our desire to embrace spring's hottest fashion trends. If you're not ready to ditch your outerwear and layers yet, thanks to the uncooperative weather, refreshing your April wardrobe is as simple as opting for bright colors — one of the biggest fashion trends of 2022 — in lieu of winter whites.
"This spring, it’s all about the stand-out hues. Think: cobalt blues, neon greens, and bubblegum pinks," says Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's Fashion Director. "You can either mix bright pieces together or go monochromatic — either way, these bold looks will be sure to make a statement for the season."
The more minimalist-minded among us will appreciate spring's tailoring and workwear styles, reimagined for the new hybrid work models. "There is a refreshed focus on a blazer as a key item, as well as the development of newer ideas including the vest or tailored Bermuda shorts," says Lisa Aiken, Neiman Marcus' Fashion & Lifestyle Director. "For me, the blazer is a wardrobe essential that transforms any outfit into a more polished look, whether that’s over a slip dress or denim and a tee. We have seen a lot of development in silhouette from a stronger shoulder line and boxier fit at Saint Laurent to a more elongated, fitted silhouette at Gabriela Hearst."
When we get closer to summer, cut-outs, party dresses and mini skirts, and corsets are expected to be everywhere. "After extended periods of feeling hidden and covered up at home, and seeking comfort, there’s a new sense of liberation that is shaping our sense of freedom in how much we reveal," says Celenie Seidel, Farfetch's Senior Womenswear Editor. "Sheers, micro-micro minis, and myriad lingerie-inspired items tell us that skin is well and truly in."
Below, get to know what else experts at some of the biggest fashion retailers are adding to their spring must-have list.
Bold Colors
"We’ve seen a definite shift in perspective as people head into spring with a sense of optimism, confidence, and excitement for any opportunity to dress up. This season is all about having fun with fashion, and strong pops of color have been prevalent on the runway and in the streets. Bold, saturated brights stood out, particularly styled in unexpected ways as seen on the Valentino runway." — Lisa Aiken, Neiman Marcus Fashion & Lifestyle Director
'80s Glamour
"As evidenced by the slinky catsuits and throwback costume jewelry at Saint Laurent, the over-the-top glamour of the '80s is the escapist remedy we need for spring." — Celenie Seidel, Farfetch Senior Womenswear Editor
Cut-outs
"Cut-outs continuously sell really well, especially in a transitional season like spring. With everyone being covered up for so long, cut-outs help us shed some of those layers. There's a style for everyone whether it be shoulder or waist cut-outs. Customers are excited about this style because it's bold, confident, sexy, and unexpected." — Tracy Margolies, Saks Fifth Avenue Chief Merchandising Officer
Creative Tailoring
"While tailoring is always an essential aspect of the work wardrobe, for spring 2022, it’s freshened up in unexpected color, print, or texture. Silhouettes ease towards relaxed shapes with the full-length trouser pairing just as perfectly with a soft blazer as statement shirting. Footwear and accessories work their way into the mix, with modern, architectural sandals, pops of color in handbags, and statement jewels for smart adornment." — Kate Bellman, Nordstrom managing fashion editor
Colorful Knitwear
"Our customers are not afraid to add pops of color to their wardrobes through sweaters. Knitted skirts are also resonating, such as Gabriela Hearst’s pleated tie-dye cashmere maxi skirt featured in our Spring '22 ‘Go for Bold’ campaign." — Libby Page, Net-A-Porter Senior Market Editor
Strappy Sandals
"My favorite way to wear lace-ups is on a chic sandal. You can lace them up gladiator-style or keep them to a minimum by wrapping them once around the ankles — this extra detail elevates every look." — Caroline Maguire, Shopbop Fashion Director
Corsets
"Corsets are a popular trend this spring with brands like Miaou offering cool pieces with interesting prints for everyday wear or going out." — Lauren Yerkes, Revolve Chief Merchandising Officer
Fringe
"Fringe has made a chic comeback this season, especially in cocktail and evening looks. We love Proenza Schouler’s showstopping fringe gown." — Divya Mathur, Intermix Chief Merchant
Party Shoes
"This spring, everyone’s ready to kick up their heels and have some fun. Customers are flocking to styles of shoes that are bold and playful, have embellishment, woven texture, or bright, vivid hues. The party shoe is for more than just going out at night, you can wear them with a summer dress or jeans to add a little bit of sparkle and whimsy to any outfit." — Tracy Margolies, Saks Fifth Avenue Chief Merchandising Officer
Mini Dress
"There’s been a lot of buzz around mini skirts, but we’ve also seen a lot of hype around short and sweet mini-dresses. They give a look the perfect feminine flair, and customers can add some extra drama with fun embellishments or an exaggerated puff shoulder." — Caroline Maguire, Shopbop Fashion Director