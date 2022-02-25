That image is burned into my brain, and I feel like it represents what women of color this season have been dealing with. Should they accept humiliating treatment that has been normalized , that all women of color have been conditioned to expect and endure in some way? Or should they risk leaving the show alone —it’s important to note that this season was filmed right after the COVID-19 vaccine became available, after a long period of romantic loneliness for many young people in America and all over the world — and being mocked by the audience later or simply feeling empty? These impossible choices define romance as a woman of color more often than most of us like to admit. If we refuse to accept the denigrating behavior, we may experience painful loneliness and the devaluation society projects onto unmarried women of a certain age. If we stay, we’re mocked as being “stupid’ or not loving ourselves. Shame is such a core feature of so many of our dating experiences. Also, it’s worth mentioning that Iyanna’s trauma might have played a factor. The stigma is greater against Black women who are survivors of sexual assault, who have experienced abuse during childhood, or struggle with mental health issues.