Everyone In Love Is Blind Just Wants Their Partner To Be Obsessed With Them

They’re not the only couple. Let’s talk about poor Sal – who is never not on the brink of tears – because it’s obvious: Mallory just isn’t that into him. This man has played the ukulele for her and serenaded her with original Sal-OST love songs not once but thrice! (Three times too many to serenade someone who doesn’t love you with a miniature stringed instrument in my opinion.) Elsewhere, we have Jarrette, who literally proposed to someone else first, got rejected, then proposed to back-up option Iyanna. Their relationship is only propelled by the fact that Iyanna adores him enough for the both of them. And who can forget Shake, who has been openly telling other contestants that wife-to-be Deepti reminds him of his auntie. The utter disrespect has been called out by his own mother, who went in on him, saying: "She’s a wonderful person. She doesn’t deserve someone who gives her even half a percent less." Say it like it is, Mum Shake!