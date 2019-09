What Happens When You're No One's Number One

Oh but my favourite one — the one I’ll miss the least when I’m part of a partnership someday — are the nice, little things. The nice, little things people do for their significant others, because it’s nice to be nice to the person you’re in love with. The things that can only really be fully appreciated when you feel their void. Enter my single woman world for a moment (it’s fine, I just vacuumed), and know that in the last decade, no one has: brought me a cup of coffee, made me breakfast , taken out my trash, put an extra blanket on a cold bed, buzzed in a delivery person, picked up a missing dinner ingredient (or wine) on the way home, turned off the lights before bed, or entered my front door using their own key. I’ve done all of this by myself for the last decade.