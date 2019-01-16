Housing costs: Mortgage £765, council tax £216 (my dad pays this and I pay for everything else; once we're mortgage-free this will change and all bills will be split 50/50).

Loan payments: £308 in total. £25k in September 2016 for our extension. £21k for a loan my mum has for the same reason. These loan payments are split three ways between myself, my dad and my brother.

Utilities: Water £29, gas £69, electric £58.

Transportation: Car payment £315, insurance £175.

Phone bill: £56 for my mobile. I also split my mum’s phone bill with my brother as he uses the phone and I pay for her SIM. This is £18 per month.

Savings? Nothing specific at the moment. My child benefit payment gets transferred into my daughter’s account each week to provide savings for her. She now has approximately £4,600 in her savings account.

Other: TV, landline, broadband £93 – absolute rip-off! Life insurance £145. Boiler cover £19.24. Home insurance £48.

Credit cards £550 - £600. I have nearly £18k in credit card debit. £2,500 of this is an interest-free balance transfer until January 2020 and the rest is cumulative from the past three years due to our extension etc. It seems never-ending to pay it off but I am doing my best.

Greenbelt tax £11.21. This covers upkeep and maintenance of the land in our area. Prescriptions £10.40. I pay this monthly and it covers all medications. I have ADHD and anxiety and take four medications for this.

TV licence £30.10. Charity £10/month each pre-tax to Parkinson's UK and Aga Khan Foundation.

Gymnastics for K: £17 annually for insurance and £25 month.