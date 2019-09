One way to make quick cash is to have a garage sale. Don't have a garage? Host it online. You can sell your stuff on eBay Craigslist , the Amazon Marketplace , and plenty of other places. Some are tailored to specific types of items, so you might do a mix: Poshmark is for clothes, Amazon Marketplace is for books, Craigslist is for that bike you said you'd ride but never did, and eBay is best for old tech. Make a sweep of your house, create a list of everything you could part with, and then get to selling.