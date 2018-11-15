Make money from home? It sounds too good to be true like you're waiting to read, "But wait, there's more!" Well, there is. You can make money from home. It just takes a little ingenuinity, organization, and the willingness to try something new.
There are a lot of websites that will tell you how to make money from home...if you buy their books or pay for access to their series of instructional videos. You don't need to do that. There's no big secret, it's simply about knowing where to look.
First, decide how much time you can invest in your new venture. Making money from home can take as much (or as little) time as you want it to.
If You're Looking For Quick Cash
One way to make quick cash is to have a garage sale. Don't have a garage? Host it online. You can sell your stuff on eBay, Poshmark, Craigslist, the Amazon Marketplace, and plenty of other places. Some are tailored to specific types of items, so you might do a mix: Poshmark is for clothes, Amazon Marketplace is for books, Craigslist is for that bike you said you'd ride but never did, and eBay is best for old tech. Make a sweep of your house, create a list of everything you could part with, and then get to selling.
Taking online surveys is another way to make quick cash. In order to conduct market research, there are a multitude of websites that need people to fill out surveys. Just make sure they're free! Not all of them are. A few websites that pay for people to fill out surveys are: Swagbucks, InboxDollars, and VIP Voice. The pay isn't great, but the surveys don't take long, and the cash can add up over time.
If You're Looking For A Steady Stream Of Side Money
A steady side hustle can be as easy as downloading an app. Dog walking apps like Wag are a great way to add some extra income on your terms. You request the walks you're available for without the risk of ever overlapping with something you already have scheduled. Have some extra time? Add some extra walks. Don't have time? It's all good. You can schedule recurring walks too if you're consistently available at the same time every week.
An Etsy store is another way to create a steady source of side income. Some people even make full-time jobs out of their Etsy stores. If you're particularly crafty or have a knack for finding the diamond in the rough at every thrift store you walk into, you can get paid for that.
Work in education or just know a lot about a certain subject? You could make money from online tutoring or seasonal tutoring for the SATs and ACTs. Most places will require you to take a proficiency test in order to get the gig, so make sure you've brushed up on everything you need to know beforehand.
Freelance writing is another way to earn money on the side. It can be difficult – but not impossible – to make it a full-time job, but it can easily fit into your schedule alongside another job. You'd be surprised at how many places need people who are good with words, from companies looking for technical pieces or marketing materials to writing stories for publications.
If You're Looking For Something More Permanent
There are plenty of remote positions that you can do from the comfort of your couch (some will even make you $100k or more!). Many job search websites have a search filter for work from home jobs. The Muse as a whole section specifically for remote work job listings. Skills in coding, UX design, and data analysis are among some of the most sought after job skills for remote positions.
Another thing to remember: You might already have a job that lets you work from home sometimes. Companies are becoming more open to their employees working from home part of the day or a couple days a week. It could be worth having a conversation with your boss about what your options are.
If these don't pique your interest, don't be afraid to create your own opportunities. You can start a part-time business while you work another job, and eventually turn it into your full-time gig. If you're a talented photographer, you could start a business taking people's headshots, senior photos, or engagement photos.
There are so many ways to make money from home. You just have to find what fits your interests, your availability, and your goals. Once you do that, you'll be making money from home in no time.
