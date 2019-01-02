Things Said To Single Women That Need To Die In 2019

Oh thank heavens, I was up to my neck with worry. The thing about insensitive things said to singles is that we didn’t ask for them to be said. So when someone tells me they’re sure I’ll “find” someone, a part of me wonders if they thought I thought I wouldn’t? There’s an implied lack of self-confidence in single women that is, quite honestly, bullshit. Just because I’m single and over 30 doesn’t mean I lack belief in myself or future. I think both have amazing potential, thanks. And I know it’s said with love. I know very often these are all said with love. And believe me, I wouldn’t bother correcting them if I didn’t love right back. In an absence of love, I’d just stop talking to people any time they used an offending phrase. But that sounds like far too lonely a life for me.