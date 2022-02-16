Allow Me To Introduce The ‘Butterfly’ Haircut

To begin, Kostas snipped an inch or so off the bottom of my hair to achieve the right length. Then, the layering began from the top. In his opinion, the shorter the layers, the better. "The shorter we go with them, the longer the haircut will last," he explained, and I was surprised to hear that the cut doesn't demand increased visits to the salon. Kostas said that by going higher with the layers, and thus creating natural bounce in the hair, the style shouldn't go flat, meaning it can last 10-12 weeks before a freshen-up is needed.