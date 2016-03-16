Somewhere down the line, layers got a bad rap. It could be the backlash against all things #basic, or the notion that these piece-y cuts are super high-maintenance. But, if I may inject an opinion here, that's total crap. In fact, layers can be the key to an entire vault of cool hairstyles — and the easiest way to embrace your natural texture.
Of course, not all layers are alike. Some are feathery, some are choppy, some taper, others bend. That's why I've made it my mission to find out what the essential styling factors are, and to spread the word. To help me do that, I enlisted Wes Sharpton of Hairstory Studio in New York. Not only is Wes a creative genius, he's also the man who gave me my life-changing haircut a year ago — full of layers — which helped accentuate my natural waves. Ahead, he breaks down a handful of new layering techniques that will help you get the look you've always wanted. Here's the long — and short — of it.
Of course, not all layers are alike. Some are feathery, some are choppy, some taper, others bend. That's why I've made it my mission to find out what the essential styling factors are, and to spread the word. To help me do that, I enlisted Wes Sharpton of Hairstory Studio in New York. Not only is Wes a creative genius, he's also the man who gave me my life-changing haircut a year ago — full of layers — which helped accentuate my natural waves. Ahead, he breaks down a handful of new layering techniques that will help you get the look you've always wanted. Here's the long — and short — of it.