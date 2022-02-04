So, How Is It Really? Being In A Unionized Workplace

Some people may fear having to adopt an adversarial attitude toward management if they join a union. But Dr. Campbell believes that this doesn't have to be the default. "My uncle used to be a union leader at GM and then eventually got promoted to management," she says. "When [the postdoc unionizing] was all happening, I went to talk to him and he said that during the negotiations of the contract it seems very adversarial. But an enlightened management would realize that the union can be really helpful if you're about to roll something out that you know people aren't going to like but have to do. You talk to the union people first. If you have a good relationship — which everyone should always be trying to go for — you can work with the union to see what their biggest sticking points are and you can work together so that people aren't blindsided at the end and it feels more like a compromise. It feels like people's needs and the union's interests are being taken into consideration, and I think that can soften the blow."