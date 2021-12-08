2 p.m. — I get a call from the management office that owns my apartment, and learn that I won't be able to use my shower today or tomorrow. I'll have to head to the management office after work to pick up keys to get access to a shower in the empty apartment next door. I have my interview, and it's less than inspiring, so I brainstorm other sources to reach out to while I work on my story that's due tomorrow. I reach out to a couple of different people and start planning out my story for Wednesday. I text my friends about what they want to do on Saturday night. We quickly discover that going out in NYC on big weekends is incredibly expensive — buying tickets to a club will cost at least $50, not including the cost of drinks or any Ubers we might end up taking. We still don't know what we want to do, but we settle on something chill like a movie night.