"All of the essential workers I've been listening to in the past six months have said to me that they are holding inside themselves an equal amount of sadness and hope," Henry says. "And it's really hard to hold both. Because of the amount of death and infection that they've had to witness, either at the hands of police or because of the lack of personal protective equipment in their workplaces, there's a lot of grief that people are holding. But there's a lot of hope — because young people are in the streets, demanding change, and working people have either been in the streets or walking off their job, demanding change."