Though the complaint was filed in 2016, a conciliation agreement was only reached this July, speaking to how long it can take for a discrimination case to be thoroughly investigated — and the sheer number of cases there are. "We interviewed a lot of people, we looked at [Chipotle's] policies extensively over multiple years," says Rapiñan. "It was a lengthy case, but ultimately the affirmative relief here impacts all the Chipotles citywide. And it also sends a strong message to employers that as they bring people back after COVID-19, if one of their workers is pregnant, they need to engage in cooperative dialogue and make sure that the worker can perform their job to the best of their ability." The award includes $11,220 in backpay and $15,000 for emotional distress to the employee.