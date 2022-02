I Never Felt Like My Virginity Belonged To Me—Until I Lost It

Socially, sex seemed like something that could dishonor a woman but fortify a man, but the truth is that I knew very little more about it. All I knew was that my virginity never felt like mine; it felt like something I had to hold on to for someone else , and that made me uneasy. Since I couldn’t get answers on sex, intimacy, and relationships from my parents, I went where most girls on the block go: the hair salon. During the hours I spent in the salon, I heard stories from every kind of woman: the mother, the daughter, the teacher, and the stripper. I heard from women who still believe in love and women who no longer do. I heard from the faithful wives who get cheated on by their husbands and still stick beside them as well as the women who milk men out of every penny they have. Listening to their stories taught me that I didn't fit into this dichotomy, and that it was up to me to define my values for myself.