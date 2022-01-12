Sandy Liang & Vans’ Newest Collab Is A Joyful Spin On ‘90s Fashion Trends

Vans and Sandy Liang are back to induce more nostalgia in 2022. On Wednesday, the New York-based designer and the skateboarding giant announced their third collaborative collection, set to launch on January 28, and it’s ‘90s-inspired.
The drop includes Vans classics, like the Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0, Style 73 DX, and Authentic 44 DX sneakers, which Liang transformed with floral embroidery, gingham fabric, and lace collars. It also includes a new model, the Sk8-Hi Tapered Modular, a high-top style with a deconstructed collar and removable outsole.
On the clothing front, the lineup includes a fleece jacket and canvas coat reminiscent of the indie brand’s most popular styles, as well as a bucket hat, crossbody bag, and chino pants. It all embodies Liang’s quintessential downtown Manhattan brand of femininity with graphic smiley-face and floral prints.
According to the press release, Liang drew inspiration from her childhood memories, embedding ironic graphics and colorful prints, contrasted with a muted palette of navy, white, green, and black. It feels like an organic continuation of Liang’s past collaborations with Vans, which have included ‘90s and early ‘00s-inspired items like velour platform sneakers, Spongebob T-shirts, bike shorts, and slip-on furry loafers. It’s also a great start to 2022 for Sandy Liang, who reached even more mass-market success last fall with the brand's collection for Target.
The Sandy Liang x Vans collection will be available worldwide at Vans retailers, Vans.com and SandyLiang.com on January 28.