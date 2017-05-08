This season, however, it landed firmly on the catwalks of fashion month: at Pringle of Scotland we saw form-fitting sundresses and football-inspired long-sleeved shirts, while at Dolce & Gabbana cute cropped jackets with Matador-style ruffles were paired with embellished skirts. Erika Cavallini gave us proportion play with frilled gingham, and Paul Smith super-sized the print in pinks and oranges. House of Holland made pastel work of the pattern, clashing varying sizes across jackets, shoes and skirts, and flashes of check were glimpsed in Rahul Mishra's gingham coat linings.