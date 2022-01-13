12 Must-Have Winter Wardrobe Staples For 2022, According to Fashion Insiders

Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many products and trends to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart” when the time comes. In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s MVPs (most valuable products).
If the beginning of a new year has inspired you to clean out and streamline your closet, you may have found some gaps. But just because you've committed to a capsule closet this year doesn't mean you can't still be on-trend. With that in mind, we tapped editors and buyers at some of the biggest fashion retailers to find out the must-have wardrobe staples for winter 2022.
Many pointed to novelty sweaters as one of the most-popular cold-weather trends that can instantly boost an otherwise-drab winter look. "Statement knitwear in uplifting colors and prints are key for this winter season and are a great way to uplift your everyday wardrobing pieces," says Cassie Smart, head of womenswear at MatchesFashion. In the outerwear department, it continues to be all about puffy jackets. “Padded coats are a winter wardrobe staple and a great investment piece. They are super versatile and easy to style in a modern way,” Smart says.
Below, get to know these and the other trending wardrobe essentials that you should invest in this season, according to fashion insiders.
Winter Whites
"We are seeing winter whites trending this season — combining mixed textures in shades of whites, creams, and neutrals is an easy way to achieve an elevated look. If you are going for something casual, think white denim jeans, neutral chunky Chelsea boots, a simple white turtleneck, paired with a sleeveless white puffer jacket. Accent with tan accessories, such as a crossbody bag and leather belt, to complete the look." — Libby Page, Net-A-Porter Senior Market Editor
Balaclavas
"The balaclava is 2022’s newest addition to the beanie family. I personally love that they serve as a neck warmer and can also be an added layering piece on top of a sweater and under your coat, and we’ve been seeing that for customers, it’s a great chance to add a pop of color or some added interest to any look." — Caroline Maguire, Shopbop Fashion Director
Elevated Basics
"Stuck in our houses, we turned our attention to streamlining our wardrobes and lifestyle to the essentials. We’ve seen a huge uptick in the success of 'elevated basic' lines like Frankie Shop, Toteme, and the FARFETCH-owned and recently launched line, There Was One." — Harriet Hawksworth, Farfetch Editor-In-Chief
Snow Boots 2.0
"There’s so much newness and fashion relevance happening in cold-weather and snow boots. From puffy volume to exaggerated shearling, there’s a multitude of ways to both stay warm and look on-trend." — Kate Bellman, Nordstrom Managing Fashion Editor
Varsity-Inspired Fashion
"Varsity-inspired sweaters, plaid pants, and mini skirts paired with tights are perfect updates to your winter wardrobe." — Holly Thrasher, Anthropologie General Merchandising Manager
Wide-Leg Pants
"It's all about the wide-leg trouser this season, and the slouchier the better." — Divya Mathur, Intermix Chief Merchant
Clogs
"Styled with socks or tights, the flat clog is a fun and casual footwear option for winter. They are super versatile, too, and look great styled with dresses as we move into the warmer months." — Cassie Smart, MatchesFashion Head of Womenswear
Novelty Knitwear
"Brands like Saint Laurent, Elder Statesman, Alanui, and Aisling Camps are creating interesting silhouettes that are very lean and often cropped or exaggerated in some way. These brands use a variety of colors and techniques that are super statement-making. A special knit is a great way to adapt for cold-weather dressing, without dulling one’s style." — April Koza, FWRD Vice President
Quilted Outerwear
"Quilted outerwear is the must-have coat style this season, and depending on the material it also transitions nicely into spring. Leather and faux leather is the newest way to pull off this look." — Kate Bellman, Nordstrom Managing Fashion Editor.
The Great Outdoors
"We are increasingly seeing our customers consider functional and practical pieces to add to their wardrobes. Be that an oversized raincoat or anorak, a puffer jacket from the likes of Gucci X North Face, or even the return of the retro fleece." — Libby Page, Net-A-Porter Senior Market Editor
Showing Skin
"All that time spent in lockdown has made everyone desperate to dust off their glad rags, so what we’ve been seeing is a return to skimpy, glamorous going 'out-out' styles. Designers like Nensi Dojaka, Dion Lee, and Isa Boulder have developed really interesting ways of countering the body and showing skin with techniques that feel fresh and new, such as off-kilter straps, sheer panels, corsetry, and knits." — Harriet Hawksworth, Farfetch Editor-In-Chief
Shearling Details
"Shearling is a huge trend we’ve already been starting to see on everyone this season — from coats to bags, boots, and even unexpected places, like on sandals and slides. We have found that shearling accessories add an extra layer of fun to any outfit — whether it’s a mini bag with shearling details or a sandal worn with warm cashmere socks underneath — these are great ways to sport the winter staple in new ways." — Caroline Maguire, Shopbop Fashion Director