Station Eleven Can Be A Devastating Watch, But Danielle Deadwyler Makes It Worth It

It doesn’t matter if Arthur actually cheated on her. The act of showing someone else her work is enough of a betrayal to cause Miranda to leave him — right after she sets the pool house (her studio) on fire. She doesn’t want to live someone else’s life and then die. But when she leaves Arthur, she rewrites her novel and continues to reluctantly love her ex-husband. And after learning of his death, Miranda is devastated. She learns of his passing while she’s at a conference the same time the pandemic starts. The world is already ending and no one knows what to do. So her conference keeps going and she’s got a presentation to give. Through tears, Miranda tells a room full of men in suits, “The man I love died last night and I went to work.” She repeats this line incredulously. There’s a whole dissertation to be had solely on this line and how it encapsulates the way we’ve all been working through grief and heartbreak this pandemic and how capitalism has robbed us of our abilities to sit in our devastation, but that’s another essay. For now, I’ll just say that Deadwyler does an incredible job of letting these emotions sit right below the surface until they spill over in this scene and once again, she makes you cry with every mannerism. Through Miranda, we’re able to grieve what these characters are going through, but also help process the mess we’ve been in for two damn years . Even if we’ve tried to go on with our lives, the pain is just waiting to pour out of us. Watching Miranda gave me permission to let it out.