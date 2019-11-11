Every single network wants its own Game Of Thrones. That’s why MTV gave us The Shannara Chronicles — remember that? — and Netflix is hard at work bringing fantasy epic and book adaptation The Witcher to life. That drive is what brings us to the CW’s newest summer series, the fantastical The Outpost, a drama that borrows heavily from Thrones’ quasi-medieval fire and magic vibes.
While the Outpost certainly feels like a shoestring-budgeted high school production of Thrones gone shockingly awry, it does have something Westeros lacks: an apocalyptic plague element. Among all the talk of black bloods and gray skins and realms, there’s also the threat of a bizarre, surprise epidemic hovering over heroine Talon (Jessica Green). Hence, the need for the totally walled off titular protective outpost.
The dystopian tones of shows like The Outpost got us thinking about all the other post-apocalyptic series out there in the TV landscape, from Apple+'s See to the hits-too-close-to-home Handmaid's Tale. So we put together a guide to all the best end-of-the-world shows you can stream right this second.
Keep scrolling to find out what you should press play on next.