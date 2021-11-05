It's that time of year again: In anticipation of the holidays, Sephora is kicking off its highly-anticipated, site-wide sale for the Beauty Insider community, its free rewards program.
Since this sale isn't like any other in the industry, allow us to be your guide: Depending on your Beauty Rewards tier status — based on how much you spend annually at Sephora — you can get up to 20% off on almost everything the store offers, for the entirety of the sale. That means you can use the promo code multiple times to see those prices drop. Rouge, the highest tier, gets 20% off. VIB and Insider tiers get 15% off and 10% off, respectively. To get the discount, simply use the code YAYHOLIDAY.
In addition to the steepest discount, Rouge members also get to shop the sale early, beginning today. For VIBs and Insides, the fun starts on November 9. No matter your tier, the sale ends on November 15, giving you anywhere from six to 10 days to stock up at a discount. (The deal doesn't include products from The Ordinary or MAC Cosmetics VIVA GLAM, and you're limited to one Dyson item, five Morphe items, and three Tarte Shape Tape concealers per purchase.)
But that's not all: From November 5–15, you can get even deeper discounts on Sephora Collections products. You don't have to even be a Beauty Insider or use a code to save 30% on its seriously slept-on exclusive range of accessibly priced makeup, skincare, and tools. Ahead, peruse a sampling of what we're shopping from the sale.
You can't go wrong with a highly-giftable makeup brush set, especially one that's dripping in crimson and gold glitter.
Beauty advent calendars offer 12 to 24 days worth of goodies to delight every day of December — or all in one epic unboxing.
This bestselling lash serum improves the health and appearance of your natural eyelashes, making extensions and falsies obsolete. With consistent use, I've seen visibly lusher, longer lashes in three months.
Revive dry or damaged strands with this set of Olaplex faves.
Tarte's pressed blush powders are a longtime favorite for a reason: They blend like a dream and are pigmented enough to add a pop of color that lasts all day.
Treat yourself to Dyson's most high-tech hair innovation, the Airwrap, which can dry, straighten, curl, and volumize hair all in one tool.
Drunk Elephant has several cult-favorite products under its belt, but I have a soft spot for this lightweight yet deeply hydrating face cream.
Rihanna's industry-disrupting foundation — which launched in 40 shades and is now available in 50 — has earned rave reviews for its moderate to full coverage and satin-y matte finish that looks like an IRL filter.
