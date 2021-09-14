So, How American Was The American Met Gala?

From Lisby’s perspective, the attendees that successfully hit their marks at the Met Gala were the ones who incorporated their culture and personality into the mix. By that definition, Tracee Ellis Ross would be in contention for best dressed, having said on the red carpet that her Balenciaga haute couture look was “an expression of [her] inner self,” and a symbol of a Black girl “wearing what she wants.” Saweetie, too, would likely be deemed a red-carpet winner, wearing a Christian Cowan gown featuring two trains: one of the Black American heritage flag and another of the Filipino flag, both of which represent her background. Timothée Chalamet told Keke Palmer, the co-host of Vogue’s livestream of the event, that his smorgasbord look — which included a Haider Ackermann tuxedo jacket, Rick Owens sweatpants, and Converse high-tops — featured pieces that reflected America from his own point of view.