These Are The 6 Shoes You Need This Fall

While stowing away your square-toed sandals is the ultimate sign that summer is ending (sigh), there are also many perks when it comes to this transitional period for your wardrobe. Aside from saving $$$ on pedicures, we now have a reason — and soon, we'll have the weather — to tap into the top trends for fall . And believe us when we tell you: As far as footwear, they’re extra good this year.Fall will forever be the time for leather booties, weather-proof shoes, and sneakers of all varieties (dad sneakers, white sneakers, and so on). According to what’s trending, autumn is about taking these classics to new heights — and yes, we’re talking platform shoes, among other things. The new classics include loafers , but color-blocked; rain boots , but in a standout shade of eggshell (very big ATM); mules, but with a pandemic twist (aka the closest things to slippers you can get away with when you’re not working from home). Ahead we’ve rounded up the six shoes that are having a moment this season so you can step into the fall feeling all oh-la-la about your fashion-forward footwear.