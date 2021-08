The New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Is Already Spawning A Few (Very Likely) Theories

While these characters know practically nothing about the multiverse, fans watching from home are well-versed on the premise thanks to Avengers: Endgame and shows like Loki and What If...? . Since the last Spider-Man film, we've learned that there are a number of different timelines being closely watched over by the Time Variance Authority (but really, Jonathan Majors' Kang/He Who Remains) that can be thrown into chaos by any major or minor event. Dr. Strange's spell in this film will be the catalyst for a cataclysmic shift, leading to an epic crossover of Spider-Man realities; Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) , a nemesis from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man days, makes a highly anticipated appearance, and other villains (and Spider-men) from various timelines are basically guaranteed to follow.