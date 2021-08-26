The New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Is Already Spawning A Few (Very Likely) Theories

After months of staving off rumours about its plot and possible cast, Sony and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have finally released the first official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and fans are already feverish with loaded theories about what may be about to unfold for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends. The new hypotheses run the gamut common sense to "aw hell no," but given what we know about the fourth phase of this superhero franchise so far, there are actually no wrong guesses here — anything can happen.