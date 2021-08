The New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Is Already Spawning A Few (Very Likely) Theories

If the Devil is in fact involved in this universe-breaking plot, the series of unfortunate events will likely tie directly into Doctor Strange's next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . The movie, which comes out in March 2022, will see Doctor Strange being "hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, resulting in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil." That frenemy is Wanda Maximoff, whose close study of the dark arts at the end of WandaVision may put her in direct conflict with her fellow sorcerer and former comrade. We don't know much else about the project other than the fact that it's been described as the MCU's scariest movie yet , but the pieces are slowly falling together very clearly now. And we didn't even have to wait three years to see how everything's connected!