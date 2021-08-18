Fortunately, with this new Disney+ offering, we can stave off the pain of a Boseman-less reality for a little while longer. The series allowed the actor one last stab at the role of T'Challa, providing him the opportunity to have even more fun with the character; while the Wakandan we knew mostly had to have the stiff-upper lip that's expected of a royal, What If...?'s T'Challa is more playful and far less regal as a result of being raised by a band of bandits. Even with the storyline changes, however, one thing remains the same: the heart for positively impacting the world that both T'Challa and Boseman were known for.