Another hurdle the film will have to overcome is timing. Though Oscar contenders can technically be released at any time during the year in question, those that end up getting buzz usually come out in the fall, when awards season is gearing up. It's a tricky balancing act: release too early, and you might be forgotten; come in too late, and you might be overlooked amidst the hustle and bustle. (The Post, which by all logic was a born Oscar contender, received only two nominations and is predicted to lose in both categories. The most likely reason? A Christmas limited release.) Black Panther's February release means that Disney will have to make a big promotional push closer to awards season next year. But again, that doesn't spell defeat. You know what came out last February? Get Out . (Still, the film remains the first February release to be nominated since Silence of the Lambs in 1992.) In the same way that A24 and Universal pushed Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele ( remember this Vanity Fair cover ?), Disney is going to have to make sure to put Ryan Coogler front and center at every opportunity come fall.