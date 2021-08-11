The Nap Dress Just Got Bridgerton’s Stamp Of Approval

Update: All five pieces from the Hill House Home x Phenomenal x Bridgerton Nap dress collaboration have sold out on phenomenalwoman.us.
This story was originally published on August 11, 2021.
Eight months after its release, Bridgerton remains one of fashion’s most active influences. On Wednesday, Hill House Home, the brand behind the original Nap dress, announced a collaboration with Phenomenal, Meena Harris’ media company, naming Netflix’s Regency-era drama as the partnership’s main source of inspiration. They even got Bridgerton and its producer, Shonda Rhimes, on board.
To celebrate the Emmy-winning show and keep fans buzzing for Season 2, Hill House Home founder Nell Diamond created three limited-edition versions of her brand’s lauded Nap dress. The collaboration includes both the Ellie style, in floral lavender and pink, and the Nesli style, in Whistledown Trellis, a print that’s exclusive to the collaboration. To create the delicate patterns, Diamond tapped Diane Hill, a Black, London-based artist and printmaker. Adding to the romantic aesthetic, Diamond designed two hairpins for the capsule — one pink and one blue — which were handcrafted in Italy.
Diehard fans of the show know that this isn’t the first time Phenomenal and Netflix have paired up to bring us sartorial touchpoints from our favorite steamy show. In fact, Wednesday’s announcement brings about the duo’s second Bridgerton collaboration, with the first being a limited-edition capsule of Bridgerton-themed sweatshirts. But while the hoodies were a huge success, we’d be willing to bet that Nap dresses will blow them straight out of the water. (For reference, according to WWD, Hill House Home experienced a 275% increase in revenue growth in 2020, while the Nap dress category alone saw a 1,120% revenue increase, compared to 2019.)
“After the huge success of our first collaboration with Shondaland and Bridgerton, celebrating strong and dynamic female leads, we knew there was demand for more,” Harris said in a press release. “With summer in full swing, we’re excited to bring fans a piece of Bridgerton to wear while they await the second season. And what better way to do that [than] in true Regencycore style?”
If you, like us, have been twiddling your silk-gloved thumbs in anticipation of Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) dominating the social scene in Season 2, this collaboration is a no-brainer.
Shop the five-piece capsule, which ranges from $40 for the hairpins to $125 for the dresses, on phenomenalwoman.us, as well as below.
