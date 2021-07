Meet The Boot Shoot: The New Way To Flaunt Your ‘Fit On Instagram

Meet the Boot Shoot, a new mode of flaunting your outfit that involves bending your limbs and maneuvering your camera in a way that grants your footwear the opportunity to shine, no photographer necessary. In some instances, the Boot Shoot results in the boot-wearing party laying down , kicking their feet up in the air for the best angle. In others, the camera is positioned somewhere on the ground, which allows for close-ups of the boots in action. More options include behind-the-back kicks boot-centered mirror selfies , and wearing your boots in bed