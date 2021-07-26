I Dated Different Versions Of The Same Guy For Years. Here’s How I Stopped

As she spoke, something snapped into focus. The Guy was always around when he needed help. But when I needed the same, he would recoil. “I freaked out,” he’d say, after fleeing in the other direction at the slightest sight of real intimacy. And when he’d inevitably return, I’d forget how manipulative he could be. He could be kind, but cruel twice as often. He was emotionally distant and I was weak. So even though we were the textbook definition of an absolute shitstorm, we would always circle back to one another, just like me and all the other Guys before him.