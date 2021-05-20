Sex Therapy Is Having A Moment, Thanks To The Pandemic

That said, Dr. Richmond found that over the past year, her sessions tended to include more emotional work than usual, especially around confronting anxiety and instability, likely a consequence of the upheaval created by the pandemic. One particular point of contention was with COVID-19 safety: One half of a couple would want to see people and go places, and the other wasn’t comfortable doing so. Lerman says this was also a hot-button issue in polyamorous relationships, since it affected when and how a couple could bring a new partner into the mix. He says it's a sex therapist's job to help folks talk through this. If they did meet someone new, how long would they use masks? Would they all get tested, and how often?