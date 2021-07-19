The Fendi Baguette Is Back For The Sex And The City Reboot

Throughout Sex And The City, the Baguette became a staple of Bradshaw’s wardrobe. The version worn by Parker for ...And Just Like That is similar to the purse that famously got stolen on the show in Season 3. In the episode, after a robber demands Bradshaw's purple sequin Fendi bag, she corrects him, saying: “It’s a Baguette.” That same season, Bradshaw and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) pay a visit to a fake bag dealer in Los Angeles, searching for a gold Fendi Baguette.