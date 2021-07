Sarah Jessica Parker’s Latest Look Is A Carrie Bradshaw Signature

The look is further proof that you can dress up an understated staple, like a button-down, by pairing it with an eye-catching dress and bold heels. Parker’s Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, has been doing this all along, dating back to when the show first started in 1998. There was the white bias slip dress that she wore when she ran into Mr. Big outside of his engagement party (Season 2, Episode 18), which she jazzed up with a beaded bag and bedazzled sandals. Two seasons later (Season 4, Episode 9), she dressed down a Kermit green Vivienne Westwood mini skirt with a fuzzy rabbit tail-bustle by pairing it with a crisp white button-down. Camisoles with sequin midi skirts (Season 2, Episode 18) , pencil skirts with literal crowns (Season 5 promo) , tutus with tank tops (opening credits) — the statement-basic mixer is as much a Carrie signature as her Manolo Blahniks.