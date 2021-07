Space Jam: A New Legacy Is An Air Ball, But These Basketball Movies Are Nothing But Net

The genre isn’t just for Black people, but we are the best at it (give me Above The Rim over The Basketball Diaries any day — I said what I said!). And before the push for “diversity” was the trend in Hollywood, movies that revolved around basketball were centering Blackness and its excellence in a game that has always been ours. Plus, for people who think these films are strictly for straight dudes, from Whoopi Goldberg in Eddie (where she plays a Knicks superfan turned head coach) to Monica Wright in Love & Basketball (a WNBA queen before her time), I’ve also found some of my favorite onscreen leading ladies in basketball movies. Throughout the genre, there is something for everyone. Need some nerdy-Black-kid-who-can-write-prose-as-well-as-he-can-hit-a-pull-up-jumper-in-your-face representation, Finding Forrester has got you covered. Looking for a dynamic drama packed with daddy issues? He Got Game has entered the chat. What about a documentary about the reality of being a Black boy in America where there are only a few dreams available in a system set up for them to fail? Hoop Dreams is ready to rip your heart out. Those are just great movies, period, but when you factor in the high stakes of basketball and how the game is used to either propel the plot or act as its foundation, any lover of film has to admit how effective that is.