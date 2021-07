In a pleasant twist, the nominations for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards are jammed tight with productions and performances so flawless that it will be damn near impossible to decide the winner across most categories. The announcement revealed that Rodriguez was among the names vying for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, her very first Emmy nomination for her role of Blanca Rodriguez on Pose. In the three-season FX original series, a Ryan Murphy brainchild, Rodriguez's Blanca was the glue that held her family together. Through ups and downs, sickness and health, Blanca fought for the happiness of her loved ones with spirit. She got her happy ending in the recent season finale of the beloved show (including a fabulous gig as a registered nurse and Jeremy Pope on her arm as her boyfriend), wrapping up a beautiful story about the spirit of the LGBTQ community and ballroom culture that surpasses time.