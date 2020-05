A Guide To The Iconic Judges of HBO Max’s Legendary

This is not to say there hasn’t been controversy surrounding Legendary’s casting choices . Shortly after the show was announced, a press release misreported that actress and ballroom newcomer Jameela Jamil would be the MC. Jamil clarified that she is just one of several judges, and also took the opportunity to come out as bisexual. “I know that my being queer doesn’t qualify me as ballroom,” she wrote. “But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring to this show.” Since the backlash, HBO Max has adjusted their promotional language so as to not single out Jamil over the other judges.