Rihanna’s Hot Girl Summer Look Includes A Shearling Jacket — Paired With A Bustier

Hot girl summer is well underway, but Rihanna’s latest looks are already giving us a sneak peek at hot girl fall. Despite the simmering New York heat this weekend, the “Love On The Brain” singer stepped out to work on an upcoming music video (no word yet on whose video it is!) with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, donning a cold weather-ready outfit.
On Saturday, she was spotted wearing a brown corset-and-pants combo with a matching full-length shearling coat. Appearing immune to the heat, she accessorized the look with a gold necklace and a yellow silk headscarf. On Sunday, the beauty mogul was seen again filming, this time in a Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 hot pink fuzzy jacket, paired with denim shorts and a neon green strapless top with matching platform sandals.
The weekend-long fashion show is the singer’s latest serve of ‘90s and Y2K-inspired outfits, which has included a streak of archival fashion. Her latest take on the ‘90s fuzzy trend is taking us back to June 23, when she donned a hot pink hat, paired with a Dior slip dress from 2002 and gold heeled sandals from Tom Ford.
The singer has also taken to lingerie and bustiers lately. On July 5, she stepped out in New York City wearing a teddy dress from NYC-based label Vaquera, paired with an exposed lace bra and pearl necklaces. It was very on-trend: Exposed lingerie, including whale tails, is one of the biggest early-aughts trends dominating this summer season.
If your summer wardrobe is still missing the Regencycore bustier-corset trend Rihanna’s championed lately, take a look at some ideas, below.
