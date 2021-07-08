Time Is A Colonial Construct — Here’s How I Learned To Reclaim Mine

Still, I've still been in horribly racist, horribly ablest, horribly ageist workplaces, and as difficult as that was, I was not in a position to leave because of my reliance on the income. So, I spent a lot of time thinking about, "Well, what do I need to do to protect myself and my energy in this space? Does it look like, for example, asserting my identity visually?” For me, it looked like wearing my moccasins to the office, and wearing my ribbon skirts at formal events. But it also looked like asking, “What are the consequences of asserting my needs, and am I prepared to navigate those consequences?” It meant having an awareness of the HR policy, and going through it before any of those conversations. You need to have a deep awareness of the structure before going into any conversation that involves asserting your needs, your expectations, and boundaries.