Katie’s response models the most thoughtful way to respond to Andrew’s honesty and the cracks in tackling as serious a topic as interracial relationships through a five-minute dinner date scene on network reality TV. Katie recognizes her privilege, repeatedly saying she feels “so naive as a white woman” speaking to a Black man about dating in America. “Know that for me, I think our love could be so beautiful — and our children would be just as beautiful as that love,” Katie continues. This is a long way from Matt James’ heartbroken “After the Final Rose” explanation of why he could no longer see himself having children with his “winner” Rachael Kirkconnell, who attended an antebellum-”themed” party in 2018 (the pair has since reconciled). Then Katie suggests she simply has never had to think about racism like Andrew has because of her “community.”