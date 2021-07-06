Andrew’s sincerity can be observed from the second he and Katie sit down for dinner following their nighttime solo outing. Andrew admits to feeling like he had to “hide personal sides” of himself as an athlete, despite being a really “emotional” person. This is an effective way for the The Bachelorette to grant Andrew a rare amount of nuance and vulnerability as a Black man in this franchise. The series deepens that characterization as Andrew starts talking about his father, who was imprisoned when Andrew was just 6 years old. Andrew turned to football as an “escape.” He found joy in the sport, but also felt abandoned when he would look up into the stands and not see anyone cheering for him.

