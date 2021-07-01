Netflix’s Sophie: A Murder In West Cork Is A Step In The Right Direction For True Crime Documentaries

Interviews with Bailey in Sophie, nearly 25 years later, are unnerving. He speaks calmly about his ever-changing alibi and the alleged falsehoods that local people told about his involvement in Sophie’s death. The decision to speak to Bailey at length feels like the documentary's one misstep, falling back into the true crime trope of emphasizing the role of the alleged perpetrator over the life of the victim. However, interviews with Bailey are not the entire focus. Conversations with Sophie's parents, friends and son go a long way to emphasize who Sophie was as a person and to highlight the tireless work that Sophie’s family continues to do.