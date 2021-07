Netflix’s Sophie: A Murder In West Cork Is A Step In The Right Direction For True Crime Documentaries

The devotion to keeping Sophie’s memory alive is evident in the small details of the documentary, on which her cousin Frédéric Gazeau served as an associate producer. According to The Guardian , Gazeau had three specific requests when it came to the creation of the series, which he hoped would honor Sophie’s legacy: "My wish was to give to Sophie a real place in the story, to have a balanced treatment between the main suspect and the victim. The second request was not to show the body of Sophie. I didn’t want to be involved in a voyeuristic project. The third was to treat the story with dignity and humanity – to talk about emotions rather than evidence."