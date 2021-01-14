Netflix’s Night Stalker Series Details Richard Ramirez’s Crimes — This Is What Happened To Him

In August 1985, Ramirez finally slipped up and let his identity get “caught.” On August 24, he travelled to a Mission Viejo home in California's Orange County, but a 13-year-old boy inside heard Ramirez outside. The family, thinking he was a burglar, was able to note the colour and make of his car along with a partial license plate number. Ramirez then broke into Bill Carns and Inez Erickson’s home. He shot Carns three times in the head and then told Erikson he was the Night Stalker and that she must swear to love Satan. He raped her, and then he told her, “Tell them the Night Stalker was here.” Erikson was able to give officials a description of Ramirez and found his stolen car in Los Angeles. There was a single fingerprint on the mirror, which matched Ramirez. “We know who you are now, and soon everyone else will,” officials said when releasing a mugshot of his from 1984. “There will be no place you can hide.”